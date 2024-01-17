BUZZ-COMMENT-US yields at key pivot keep dollar risk tilted higher vs yen

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Risks remain titled towards further yen weakness against the dollar, particularly in the lead up to the upcoming BoJ meeting with USD/JPY now trading above 148, U.S. data remains robust and other global central banks are pushing back against near-term rate cuts.

The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain the status quo at its Jan. 23 policy meeting.

While the rise in USD/JPY may prompt traders to speculate whether Japanese officials may look to talk up the yen given the speed of the move on the approach to 150, the issue they would face is that they are blowing against wind with the global hawkish repricing.

At the same time, the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield is at risk of breaking through key resistance at 4.10% - a level that traders should pay close attention to.

As is usually the case for USD/JPY, yields matter. Thus, with the 10-year peaking above 4.06% (200-day MA) and 4.1%, a breakout would likely open a move to 150.

That said, technical signals suggest that the rally appears stretched. Consequently, and thus leaning against chasing USD/JPY higher. Dips have been scarce in the recent 144.50-148.50 rally, which is perhaps creating a FOMO trade.

