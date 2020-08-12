BUZZ-COMMENT-US trade deal review may end up a sideshow for yuan

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The upcoming semi-annual review of the Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S and China may ultimately be just a sideshow for USD/CNH, as other stress points emerge that could upend the yuan's rally.

Neither side can afford to scrap the deal. While China may think it has the upper hand, as the Trump administration scrambles to cling to its wins ahead of the November presidential election, there probably isn't much room for re-negotiation.

The real issues up for discussion are the fate of big Chinese tech firms, and conceivably, the yuan. China's currency could make the agenda even as the yuan's trade-weighted index recovers from a one-year low. The yuan has strengthened versus the declining dollar, but now faces growing headwinds.

USD/CNH has fallen for four consecutive days and touched a new five-month low of 6.9280 on Thursday, driven by a broadly weaker dollar as delays to the U.S. stimulus bill override higher-than-forecast inflation data and rebounding Treasury yields.

But markets are not sufficiently pricing in escalating political risks. The White House is tightening rules governing Chinese representation in the U.S. , which will likely invoke retaliation from Beijing, while Taiwan's moves to gear up for invasion could become self-fulfilling .

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

