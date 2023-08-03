BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap:Mixed U.S. data deters dollar bulls before payrolls Friday

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.11%, led by USD/JPY's 0.48% loss, ceding earlier gains following dissonant U.S. data that puts more weight on Friday's employment report. And after the BoE's modest 25bp rate hike only briefly sank sterling.

Today's interruption of the dollar's recovery since July 18 driven by rising Treasury yields versus bunds, JGBs and gilts was a nod to the fact the dollar had already erased almost all of its late June to July slide.

Today's reports that Challenger layoffs dropped to 11-month lows, jobless claims inched up as forecast, Q2 productivity and ULC surprised favorably and ISM's services missed slightly, but with a big setback in employment and rise in prices paid, left the markets wanting Friday's jobs report to tip the balance hawkishly or dovishly.

This, after the big ADP beat, below forecast JOLTS, and the ISM manufacturing missed earlier this week. Friday's NFP and average hourly earnings are forecast at 200k and +0.3% from 209k and +0.4% in June.

Long dollar position squaring Thursday was aided by signs the recent jump in longer-term Treasury yields due to rising supply concerns and fallout from the BoJ's JGB yield cap expansion may have reached a near-term peak.

EUR/USD's rebound from its 1.0913 lows on EBS left it with a modest gain, despite euro zone composite PMI finalizing further below breakeven.

USD/CNH's 0.44% loss, aided by some unexpected positive service sector data and USD/JPY's dip also fed long dollar profit taking.

The yen's sharp fall following the BoJ's doubling of the hard cap on 10-year JGB yields was partly due to rising Treasury yields on concerns higher Japanese yields would trigger Japanese selling of Treasury holdings.

But there are good reasons the BoJ will be careful to avoid too swift a jump in JGB yields, while rising Treasury yields increase the downside risk for U.S. and other higher risk assets and a not-so-soft landing.

Sterling is about flat after the recovery from the BoE's 25bp hike that disappointed those looking for a 50bp hike.

Saudi Arabia's decision to extend its production cut with the potential for further tightening sent Brent and WTI up 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively, and USD/NOK down 0.84% and AUD/USD up 0.3%.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

