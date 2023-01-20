BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Yen off broadly, EUR/USD firmer in BOJ, ECB, Fed resets

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar index was marginally higher on Friday, but almost exclusively due to sharp USD/JPY gains as JGB yields fell on BoJ policies that made JGB shorts more expensive and risky, while bund and Treasury yields rebounded amid further hawkish pushback by the Fed and ECB.

EUR/USD gained 0.15% after again attracting buyers near the rising 10-day moving average, though still below Wednesday's 1.08875 EBS trend high that came on the back of that day's dour U.S. data.

USD/JPY rose 0.96% after slipping from its 130.62 EBS high on Friday. The rally was boosted by JGB yields falling as shorts based on expectations of the BoJ allowing yields to rise were further squeezed. Extremely high repo rates, the BoJ's broader use of lending to banks and the extreme lack of liquidity in JGBs due to overwhelming BoJ ownership forced JGB yields well below the recently raised 10-year cap at 0.5% .

Though Japan's overall CPI hit a 41-year high of 4%, the core-core rate was just 1.5% with inflation almost fully imported, not domestic . That makes upcoming wage negotiations key in gauging the need for faster BoJ policy normalization.

Sterling was flat, after regaining early losses tied to UK consumer sentiment at nearly a 50-year low and retail sales falling 1% in December versus a 0.5% rise forecast. The risk-sensitive pair got help from a rise in U.S. stocks, despite higher yields.

The rebound in risk-taking and ongoing hopes for China's reopening pushed the Australian and Canadian dollars 0.74% and 0.5% higher.

January flash PMIs are the main focus early next week.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.