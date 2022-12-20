BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Yen explodes higher after BoJ loosens leash on JGB yields

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell about half a percent on Tuesday in losses fueled almost exclusively by USD/JPY, which recorded its biggest drop in 24 years after the BoJ unexpectedly doubled the fluctuation limit for 10-year JGB yields .

The BOJ move triggered a global rise in longer-term bond yields, but without USD/JPY's 4% drop the forex market would mostly appear stuck in the traditional year-end doldrums, though there was a bit of pain in the Australian and New Zealand dollars, where Japanese invested heavily.

The BoJ's policy change widened the fluctuation band for 10-year JGB yields from 0.25% to 0.5%.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD were little changed on the day.

After opening before the BoJ at 136.90, USD/JPY fell to a 130.58 low on EBS, close to August's major swing low at 130.40. Though the BoJ tried to spin the higher yield cap as an adjustment to improve JGB market functioning, markets interpreted it as part of longer-term policy normalization.

The BoJ move comes as the current government's approval rating has tumbled to 25%, with real wages falling sharply, in part due to the yen's fall. The weak currency triggered MoF intervention in October, and the BoJ is now seen trying to buttress the yen with higher rates.

USD/JPY's could reach longer-term supports in the 125.50-6.50 range if the 130.40 August lows are broken .

Also weighing on the dollar was more weak housing data that reinforce that this important rates-sensitive sector of the economy is already buckling under the weight of the biggest Fed rate hikes since the 1980s .

The Fed last week emphasized rates must rise higher still and remain there throughout 2023 to insure inflation is defeated. But the market continues to price in rates peaking below the Fed's projections and then falling in late 2023.

Following its policy surprise, the BoJ is now priced to hike rates 25bp next year.

Wednesday features U.S. existing homes sales, with jobless claims Thursday and PCE on Friday.

