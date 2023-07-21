BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Yen dives on BoJ rethink, EUR flat pre Fed and ECB

July 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index managed a 0.26% gain but based almost solely on USD/JPY's 1.15% rise after Japan CPI and a BoJ sources story crushed remaining hope of a Bank of Japan policy shift next Friday.

USD/JPY ripped past key resistance at 141.16 to a 141.95 Friday high on EBS at the 21-day moving average, with a minor pullback low at 141.225 holding above the cleared kijun and 50% of the June-July plunge at 141.16.

Japan's top financial diplomat left open the possibility on the BoJ raising its yield curve control cap next week, but that and another warning about excessive yen moves looked mostly meant to put the brakes on the yen's broad slide, as too much weakening could boost imported inflation.

EUR/USD was about flat after reaching the 38.2% Fibo of the June-July rally at 1.1108, awaiting .

Sterling was marginally lower after recovering from Friday's 1.2817 low on a combination of pre-weekend consolidation and above forecast UK retail sales, though that beat might have been a one-off. Sterling is still shaking off the below forecast May UK CPI. But 91bp of further BoE hikes remain priced in, with 50bp of cuts not expected until December 2024.

Spillover from the yen's frantic retreat took AUD/USD for a 0.67% loss and USD/CNH for a 0.2% rise as China's stimulus efforts face market skepticism.

Government bond yields were modestly lower from Japan to the U.S. ahead of the Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings next week.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

