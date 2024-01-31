BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Whippy post-Fed dollar comeback sinks EUR/USD

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index firmed in whippy trade on Wednesday following an as-expected Fed announcement and news conference in which Fed Chair Jerome Powell avoided committing to any schedule for rate cuts, frustrating markets that have been eager to bet on a move in March.

Though the policy statement ended the FOMC's tightening bias, Powell left it to upcoming data to confirm the sustainability of the disinflation trend and, thus, the timing of any easing.

The post-Fed volatility followed below-forecast U.S. ADP, ECI and Chicago PMI, while risk sentiment had been dictated by falling mega cap and regional banks stocks.

The dollar index firmed 0.15% on the day by New York afternoon.

USD/JPY rebounded from a fall of more than a 1% dive to key props by 146, and was last off just 0.25%. The sharp initial slide came on the back of a rise in JGB yields after the summary of the December BoJ meeting showed discussions about how and when to exit negative rates persisted.

EUR/USD was last down 0.36. Euro zone yields had been sharply lower following further disappointing German data and below-forecast and falling inflation data.

Treasury yields also failed to gain traction after Treasury refunding plans, though ungainly versus a year earlier, were no worse than expected. Two-year Treasury yields are currently down 10bp, with a March rate cut priced as a 35% probability amid 145bp of cuts futures imply for this year.

USD/JPY's slide to 146 ran sell stops below the 146.65 Jan. 24 spike low on EBS, likely making uncomfortable those IMM specs who aggressively expanded their yen shorts ahead of January's final USD/JPY advance with Wednesday's probe of the cloud top at 146.095.

EUR/USD consolidated its 50% retracement of the October-December Fed-ECB convergence driven advance that held with Monday's 1.07955 trough on EBS.

The ECB is priced to wait until April to cut, but also with 145bp of cuts this year similar to Fed pricing.

Sterling fell 0.24% ahead of Thursday's BoE meeting widely seen as a placeholder ahead of a likely first rate cut in May or June latest. Prices remain in its stultifying range since Mid-December roughly between 1.2600 and 1.2800.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

