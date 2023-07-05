BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: US data next as contracting euro zone PMI hobbles EUR/USD

July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained 0.3% in Wednesday trading largely viewed as a prelude to key U.S. data releases Thursday and Friday, aided somewhat by weaker than forecast euro zone PMI and PPI and risk-off flows fostered by China concerns, while Fed minutes merely affirmed existing hawkish expectations.

The RBA's decision to hold rates steady on Tuesday and worries that trade frictions between China and the U.S. could escalate also helped the dollar. That as most major central banks battle inflation with rising rate hikes and China's economy wobbles. AUD/USD fell 0.54% and USD/CNH surged 0.42%.

The imminent macro focus is U.S. reports Thursday on layoffs, jobless claims, ISM services and JOLTS ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which overshadowed the Fed minutes, especially after a campaign of comments following the June 13-14 meeting emphasizing the possibility of two more hikes this year.

Forecast for the upcoming data lean toward somewhat less Fed hawkish than the previous periods. But non-farm payrolls have routinely beaten forecasts this year, so investors will have to see the 225k expected in June, from May's whopping 339k, to believe it.

If this week's data remains contradictory, as some recent releases have, then Wednesday's CPI will rise in importance.

Fed rate hike expectation have changed little of late, and were undisturbed by the minutes, with June's skip seen followed by a 25bp hike in July or September at latest, with only about a 35% probability of a final increase to follow.

EUR/USD fell 0.25%, again probing the daily cloud that caught June's 1.08355 lows on EBS. The ECB is priced to hike 25bp two more times.

USD/JPY was up 0.14% after another fleeting fall toward 144, where 2.38bln of options expire on Thursday, was bought. Its vertiginous uptrend is consolidating in a 144-145 range ahead of key U.S. data that carry traders are banking on.

Sterling fell 0.16% as investors weigh the 143bp of BoE rate hikes priced in against the potential economic fallout.

