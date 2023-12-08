BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Upbeat US jobs, sentiment sink EUR/USD, rescue USD/JPY

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.4% on Friday after unexpectedly firm U.S. jobs data and Michigan sentiment sent Treasury yields flying as traders pruned bets on rapid Fed rate cuts next year, with focus now turning to next week's inflation reports and Fed's final 2023 meeting.

Not only did payrolls beat, the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7% from 3.9% as employment increased by 747k and the participation rate rose 532k in the household survey. Moreover, average hourly earnings and the workweek both rose 0.1% more than forecast.

Michigan consumer sentiment saw its biggest rise since 2013, in percentage terms, as 1-year inflation expectations plummeted from 4.5% to 3.1%.

Treasury yields surged, with two-years up roughly 14bp last.

Futures now price a Fed rate cut in March as less likely than a hold, diminishing recent betting on easing that month. Now there are just 110bp of rate cuts foreseen in 2024 versus recent projections of at least five 25bp rate cuts.

EUR/USD fell to an 18-day low of 1.07235 on EBS as bund-Treasury yeld spreads became more negative. It recouped some of those losses but was still down 0.34% in New York afternoon trade.

Futures still favor the ECB beginning rate cuts in March, with a total of 133bp by end-2024. Those cuts are less aggressive than recent peaks, but continue to lead market projections for Fed easing.

USD/JPY rose 0.5%, extending its recovery from Thursday's BoJ rate hike hype-triggered 147.295-141.60 implosion. That dive was fueled by stop selling after a series of key technical supports gave way, and became oversold versus the drop in Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

More of Thursday's plunge and the 6.8% dive from November's double-top at 2022's 32-year highs could be retraced ahead of U.S. CPI and the Fed meeting. But the reversal of 2023's uptrend will remain intact unless the daily kijun and weekly tenkan at 146.76 are closed above.

That as a BoJ rate hike remains very much data-dependent and unlikely before spring wage settlements.

Sterling fell 0.4% amid the sharp rebound in Treasury yields. The BoE and Fed are both seen steady next week, though only 78bp of BoE cuts are expected next year.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.