BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Sterling leads a broad dollar rebound on softer UK CPI

July 19 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.34%, led by a 0.85% dive in sterling after UK overall inflation fell more than forecast and core slid unexpectedly, sending BoE policy rate pricing and gilts yields sharply lower.

The deeply oversold dollar's rebound from July's collapse had already gained traction after ECB and BoJ tightening expectations were pruned by comments from ECB's Klaas Knot and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday.

Sterling eventually found support after perfectly halving its frantic 1.2591-1.3144 June 29 to July 13 advance at 1.28675. Two-year gilts yields tumbled 20bp, that as a previously favored 50bp August BoE hike repriced to just 25bp, with a following hike now no longer fully expected.

Two-year Treasury yields were flat and the Fed remains priced to hike 25bp next week, with only a 28% probability of another hike before cutting rates through 2024.

EUR/USD fell 0.25%, trimming deeper earlier losses to the 23.6% Fibo of its June 30 to July 18 surge. Prices remain overbought and traded bearishly entirely below the upper 30-day Bolli it traded well above the previous five sessions.

Thursday's U.S. jobless claims may get more attention ahead of July 26 Fed announcement given below-forecast U.S., UK and Canadian inflation data may elevate the importance of the Fed's maximum employment mandate.

If initial and continued claims are notably above forecast it could foster the dollar bearish Fed views. But initial claims remain lower than at any point between 1974 and 2016 and far from worrisome.

USD/JPY rose 0.52%, running into resistance at 140, where a series of large 140 options expire over the next week. But the reversal of July's extremely oversold slide acquired further confirmation after a BoJ yield cap hike got priced out by Ueda's remarks on Tuesday.

The dollar's rebound and lingering doubts about China's ability to rekindle dwindling growth left the Aussie and yuan down 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

Thursday also brings Philly Fed, existing home sales and leading indicators. Japan CPI is out on Friday.

