BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Risk aversion helps drive EUR/USD to new 6-month lows

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.24% on Tuesday, hitting its highest in nearly 10 months as sterling, aussie and the euro retreated while USD/JPY held steady with the help of MoF intervention threats and risk-off flows favoring the haven yen.

An early pullback in Treasury yields was erased, pushing EUR/USD to a fresh 6-month low in the New York session.

The rebound in U.S. yields ignored weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment and new home sales after comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari echoed the hawkish tone of Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee on Monday.

Rising concern about Italy's fiscal plans sent 10-year BTP-bund yields spreads up 8bp and to their highest since May, also weighing on the euro.

Risk-sensitive sterling weakened 0.43% amid its near freefall since last week's hawkish Fed hold and the BoE meeting suggesting rate hikes are over, despite inflation still being at multiples of the 2% target. Cable is nearing the final 76.4% Fibo of the 2023 rise and 38.2% of the 2022-23 recovery from record lows at 1.2121 and 1.2068.

USD/JPY erased its earlier rise to new 2023 highs at 149.185 on EBS as Japanese government warnings about FX intervention to fend off excessive yen weakness have become a daily event risk with prices near the 150 level seen as a likely line in the sand for MoF.

But unless U.S. data begins to disappoint and stops the rise in Treasury yields spreads over minimalist JGB yields, traders will remain tempted to continue buying dips.

The haven dollar gained against most high-beta currencies and USD/CNY fell 0.01%.

The U.S. data calendar is fairly light until Friday's personal income, spending and core PCE, which, if there is a government shutdown, could be the last government releases until the budget standoff in Washington ends. Chicago PMI and Michigan sentiment for September are also out on Friday, along with euro zone CPI.

