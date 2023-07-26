BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Powell brings dollar down after Fed hike

July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index weakened on Wednesday after dovish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell outweighed slightly upgraded economic growth language in the FOMC statement, while focus shifted to Thursday and Friday's ECB and BoJ policy announcements and important U.S. data.

Treasury yields and the dollar initially firmed after the Fed statement said the economy was growing at a "moderate" rather than "modest" pace, but Powell's comments in the news conference suggested the case was building for the end of rate hikes.

Thursday's GDP and claims data and Friday's personal income, spending, core PCE, employment cost index and Michigan sentiment will be scrutinized on the long wait to the Aug. 24-26 Jackson Hole symposium and the September Fed meeting.

But first comes the ECB on Thursday, also seen hiking rates 25bp, with a follow-on increase before year-end also expected.

EUR/USD rose 0.3%, making new highs after Powell's comments, that as deteriorating euro zone economic data and a dovish outlook from a usually hawkish ECB member remain drags on the euro.

Beyond the Fed and ECB rates outlooks, the question remains whether EUR/USD's already seen its peak post-pandemic highs, with prices now by pre-pandemic levels and relative economic risk perhaps favoring the U.S.

USD/JPY fell 0.55%, probing key supports near 140 and the outlook now depends on whether the BOJ makes good on Governor Kazuo Ueda's repeated indications policy will not be tightened on Friday, though economic projections at the meeting could sustain speculation a JGB yield cap rise is an eventuality.

Sterling was up 0.3% after coming off earlier highs. A 50bp BoE hike in August remains slightly less favored than 25bp, but nearly 1% of further increases in total remain priced in given a 7.3% UK inflation rate and risks associated with reducing it.

Aussie and yuan fell 0.47% and 0.1% after below forecast Q2 Australian inflation and second thoughts about how much impact Chinese stimulus plan promotions will be.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.