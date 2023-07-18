BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: New EUR/USD highs sold as Fed, ECB rates views weigh

July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index recovered from minor new 13-month lows after ECB hawk Klaas Knot raised doubts about rate hikes beyond one next week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda squashed speculation policy would be tightened next week and core U.S. retail sales beat forecast, which stanched the post CPI drop in Treasury yields.

The dollar fell fleetingly after the 0.2% U.S. overall retail sales rise missed the 0.5% forecast, but May was revised upward and the GDP-feeding control group's 0.6% increase was double forecast, with May revised higher.

The dollar and Treasury yields rebounded on the takeaway that the economy was doing fine and the Fed need not fret as much about overtightening. Two-year Treasury yields reversed a 9bp fall to a 2bp rise, while 2-year bund yields fell 9.4bp.

Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads were already bearishly diverging from soaring EUR/USD prices since Thursday, aiding Tuesday's retreat from 13-month highs, particularly after the Bundesbank's warning growth could undershoot forecasts.

Next week's Fed and ECB meetings will provide guidance to markets currently pricing in Fed rates peaking this month and falling far faster than ECB rates next year.

EUR/USD hit a 1.1276 high on EBS, but then slid, keeping it from a bullish close above the 61.8% Fibo of the 2021-22 collapse at 1.1271.

USD/JPY rose 0.12% and yen crosses rebounded sharply after Ueda dashed hopes the BoJ would raise its JGB yield cap next Friday. The recovery from Friday's test of key supports by 137 has struggled to retake the uptrend line from March broken below last week, now at 139.51. Japan CPI is out on Thursday, but Ueda's stance reduces its importance.

Sterling sank 0.25%, weighed down by gilts yields dropping roughly 10bp and the pound correcting its most overbought readings in nearly three years. That ahead of Wednesday's UK core CPI, forecast at 7.1%, data that could tip the balance between the BoE hiking 25bp or 50bp at August's meeting.

