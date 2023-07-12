BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: New 2023 highs for EUR/USD and GBP/USD on soft US CPI

July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index tumbled 1% on Wednesday after U.S. CPI data came in broadly below expectations, as larger 2024 Fed rate cut pricing and diminished inflation premia sent Treasury yields down sharply and the U.S. currency below 2023's prior lows.

Two-year Treasury yields fell 15bp, slightly outpacing the 12bp drop in 10-year yields and further working off some of the yield curve's deeply inverted condition in a potential signal that the Fed hiking cycle is coming to an end.

CPI and the benign beige book did not remove the 25bp July hike the market has been pricing in since the Fed's June pause, though it did trim pricing of follow-on tightening and increased the amount of cuts expected in 2024 to at least 150bp.

The ECB is priced to hike at least 50bp by year-end before very slowly retreating. EUR/USD rose 1.1%, aided by Wednesday's breakout above 2023's prior peak.

EUR/USD is getting overbought as it nears its pivotal 200-week moving average at 1.1183. Thus, the breakout may need husbanding from further disinflationary U.S. data and the Fed not roundly refuting the need for 2024 rate cuts.

USD/JPY fell 1.47%, trading below June's low and cloud top at 138.44-45, and briefly below 38.2% of 2023's uptrend at 138.25.

USD/JPY is oversold on daily studies, so a corrective bounce is possible if it fails to signal a further slide to props by 137.20 by closing below 138.25.

But the building of the biggest net spec USD/JPY long since 2018 during the May-June rally now sees the bulk of those positions underwater and rebounds being used to trim losses.

However, the yen's sharp recovery could reduce the need for the BoJ to raise its cap on 10-year JGB yields, thus Fed pricing and Treasury yields are paramount.

Sterling rose 0.44%, receiving a smaller boost than EUR/USD since it had already broken out above 2023's prior peak on Monday, while also being contained by dipping 2-year gilts-Treasury yields spreads dipping and resistance at 1.3000.

U.S. PPI and claims Thursday and retail sales on Tuesday are key event risks.

