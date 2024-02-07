BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Monday's high caps EUR/USD rebound from post-payrolls dive

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index was slightly lower on Wednesday, consolidating for a second day following big gains from recent hot U.S. jobs and ISM data as markets digested Fed speakers confirming their desire for more disinflation data before cutting rates.

Markets were also pausing to prepare for the next big U.S. data -- U.S. CPI on Feb. 13 -- that might influence betting on Fed policy.

Though futures now price a March Fed cut as a 20% probability versus 53% and 64% one week and month ago, they discount a total of 122bp of easing this year, remaining well above the December Fed dot plot median of three cuts.

The market view on easing also contrasts with comments by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who said on Wednesday that just 2-3 cuts seem appropriate.

That appeared similar to those of Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins.

Regardless, Treasury yields oddly and briefly reversed earlier gains, perhaps with a pang of unease regarding the U.S. regional banks and New York Community Bancorp in particular.

But Treasury yields and the dollar bounced back before auctions of 10- and 30-year Treasury debt in this session and on Thursday, leaving EUR/USD up 0.14%. EUR/USD's recovery from its post-payrolls 1.0722 trough by December's lows was rejected by Monday's 1.07865 high and the 100-day moving average.

Bottom line is the U.S. economy and Treasury yields remain more attractive than the euro zone's, and the ECB seems to be hoping to follow the Fed with rate cuts by year-end, though from its current 4% rate versus the Fed's 5.5%.

USD/JPY rose 0.1%, remaining in rhythm with Treasury yield moves juxtaposed against still negligible and relatively stagnant JGB yields.

Prices may need further fairly hawkish U.S. data and diminished Fed cut pricing to clear hurdles near 149 and eye 2022/23's 32-year highs at 151.94/92.

Sterling rose 0.2%, with Wednesday's 1.26415 high about halving the Friday-Monday dive on hot U.S. data. That dive stopped just above December's swing lows as traders weigh the roughly three BoE rate cuts priced for this year against the five for the Fed that may yet prove wishful thinking.

The Swiss franc fell 0.6% versus the dollar and 0.7% against the euro amid intervention speculation due to rising SNB forex reserves.

U.S. annual CPI revisions are out on Friday, followed by Tuesday's January report.

