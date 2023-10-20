BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Modest EUR/USD bounce as markets hunker down amid risks

View of the Week-Risk assets are at a pivotal area for FX traders

AUD/USD-Shorts can't keep up the downside momentum

Sterling short-covering, UST yield dip provides respite for longs, for now

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.1% on Friday, shedding earlier gains as risk aversion weighed on Treasury yields amid worries that the rate hikes the Fed, ECB and BoE have delivered over their long tightening cycles are finally starting to bite just as geopolitical risk ramps up.

The market is no longer pricing in further Fed, ECB or BoE rate hikes, while BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the bank will patiently maintain its ultra-loose policy.

But USD/JPY was capped at the pivotal 150 level, even before yields began to fall across the curve in NorAm trading.

Price action reflected a general sense of foreboding across markets, particularly ahead of the weekend as investors were left to wonder when Israel could begin a widely expected ground attack on Hamas in Gaza.

Risk trading found a toehold from the S&P500 getting support by its 200-DMA again, but a break below it would be a sell for high-beta currencies such as Aussie.

Keeping a lid on the dollar was 10-year Treasury yields on Thursday and Friday attracting buyers right by 5%, and 2-year yields retreating 20bp from Thursday's 5.259% peak and highest since 2007. That high is close to the current Fed funds rate that is projected to fall over the next two years.

EUR/USD rose 0.07% and traded entirely above the downtrend line across July and August highs, at 1.0561, and may not get its first close above the 30-day moving average since July, now at 1.0598. October flash PMI readings are due on Tuesday and the ECB meets on Thursday.

Markets ignored below-forecast German PPI.

Sterling rose 0.1%, shaking off risk aversion, disappointing UK retail sales and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey downplaying the inflation rate remaining at 6.7% in September.

USD/JPY was marginally higher, but off Friday's fleeting 150 peak on EBS. Fed-BoJ policy divergence has underpinned prices, but potential for gains above 150 versus losses amid renewed MoF intervention doesn't look attractive.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

