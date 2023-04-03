BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: ISM miss helps EUR/USD reverse swoon triggered by OPEC+

April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.35% on Monday, reversing gains it had made when oil prices surged on OPEC+'s surprise production cut and Fed rate-hike pricing firmed, with a depressed ISM manufacturing report providing support for the turn-around.

The dollar's initial bullish reaction to the 6-8% surge in oil was driven by the assumption higher energy prices and inflation would reduce the risk of H2 Fed rate cuts priced in during the March banking angst.

However, the Fed normally looks through rises in energy prices and may see them likely to weaken the economy.

The oil production cut was advertised by OPEC+ as a precautionary measure aimed at supporting market stability. The assumption there is demand will fall as major economies weaken later this year.

Another view is the cuts came after the Biden administration passed on refilling the dwindling Strategic Petroleum Reserves when WTI tumbled in March below $70.

With the Fed having been incorrect when it said post-pandemic inflation would be transitory, it might be reluctant to cut rates unless the much broader services sector also weakens.

Thus, Wednesday's non-manufacturing ISM report is now more important for Fed and dollar pricing ahead of Friday's employment report.

With major data ahead, EUR/USD's 0.5% gains remain below March's 1.0930 highs. A breakout toward February's 1.1034 high might await ISM services and payrolls reports given depressed euro zone factories data.

Sterling rose 0.65%, reversing early losses, but yet to reach March, January and December highs at 1.2423, 1.24475 and 1.2443 by 61.8% of the 2022 slide.

USD/JPY fell 0.38% after Monday's bearish technical reversal.

AUD and NOK rose 1.4% and 1.57% amid surging energy prices.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

