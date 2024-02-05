BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Hot US data sends EUR/USD to December low

Corrects to RBA in para 8

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.50% to its highest since Nov. 16 after ISM services data came in much stronger than expected, as well as inflationary, echoing Friday's hot jobs report and sending Treasury yields higher still and Fed rate-cut bets lower.

EUR/USD fell 0.45% and tested December's 1.0723 swing low as Treasury yields rose faster than bund yields. German exports and imports fell sharply and the euro zone's composite January PMI was unrevised at just 47.9, while the U.S. final composite PMI was fairly steady at 52.0 versus 52.3 in December.

EUR/USD's drop also threatens the 61.8% Fibo of the October-December uptrend at 1.0712.

Futures don't favor a Fed rate cut until May, which could still be rushing the move, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari all pointing to the need for more data and patience before cutting rates.

Futures also show uncertainty as to whether the Fed will cut five times this year, with some pundits saying the three cuts in the Fed's last dot plots remain more likely.

Sterling slid 0.72%, with selling exacerbated by breaks below key supports, but it, too, held its December swing lows. Risk-off flows also weighed on sterling, as the U.S. led rebound in interest rates dims demand for riskier assets.

USD/JPY rose just 0.1% following Friday's outsized gains that ran into resistance near January's 148.80 high on Monday. Japan's final services PMI at 53.1 versus the flash 52.7 and December's 51.5 kept expectations alive for a BoJ rate hike in April, though that could be awkwardly timed ahead of the May 1 Fed announcement. Either way, the market is pricing in only two 10bp hikes this year, the first just to get to zero.

Aussie fell 0.35% with the RBA seen steady on Tuesday, and probably not cutting until May, with only 44bp priced in by year's end.

USD/CNY rose 0.07% amid ongoing Chinese government risk containment efforts that are yet to allay domestic or foreign investors' unease.

On tap Tuesday are Japanese labour cash earnings and euro zone retail sales.

