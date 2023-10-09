BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Haven yen, dollar rise on war risks, CPI and Fed eyed

Replaces Norges Bank with BoC in second-to-last line

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.1%, as its initial safe-haven boost from the war in Israel became more selective as risk-off flows sent Fed rate expectations sharply lower and the rise in energy prices helped energy exporters.

The haven yen, used widely as a funding currency due to the BoJ's ultra-easy monetary policy, was the top G7 currency, gaining 0.54% versus the dollar, 0.74% versus the euro and 0.62% against sterling.

USD/JPY fell from its Monday high at the 10-DMA, almost to the 21-DMA, after Fed fund futures priced in a 17bp lower Fed rate by December 2024, mostly amid derisking flows, but also on the view that the recent surge in Treasury yields had reduced the need for more Fed tightening and perhaps increased space for easing.

This despite the above estimates payrolls print on Friday, as average hourly earnings were only up 0.2% for a second month.

Wednesday and Friday's U.S. PPI and CPI are therefore important for Fed expectations and the dollar's yield support.

EUR/USD fell 0.23%, clinging to Friday's post-payrolls and period-end rebound. A close below the 10-DMA at 1.0534 would suggest Friday's rise was just a correction. The sharp rally in crude and natural gas prices on Monday, if they persist amid a broadening of war in Israel, would be bearish for EUR/USD.

Sterling recovered from its 1.2164 lows by the 10-DMA to about flat amid the risk-off flows and subsequent dive in Fed rate pricing. This as IMM specs went net short cable last week for the first time since April according to CFTC data.

Aussie more than recouped its initial risk-off slide and USD/CAD fell 0.48%, both helped by the rebound in oil and falling Fed rate expectations versus the RBA and BoC next year.

Among the hardest hit currencies was the Israeli shekel, which fell 2.65%, despite the Bank of Israel announcing it will sell up to $30 bln of foreign currency to stabilize the currency amid the war.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.