BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Fitch, ADP help breach EUR/USD, sterling uptrend lines

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on a safe-haven response to Fitch's U.S. credit downgrade and a big ADP beat, for a 0.5% gain, after stock market losses took Treasury yields off their highs and traders awaited Thursday and Friday's ISM non-mfg and employment reports which are seen as better growth and labor market indicators than ADP.

There was little change in the very low expectations for a further Fed hike after ADP. The rebound in Treasury yields after that release was led by a higher longer-term tenors and away from the Fed influenced front-end, that due to the Treasury announcing larger than expected borrowing plans, particularly in coupons.

This followed Monday's announcement that Treasury revised up its Q3 borrowing estimate by $275 bln to $1.007 trln and Fitch's credit downgrade on Tuesday.

Unlike the 2011 credit downgrade, there's far less risk of portfolio managers being forced to exit Treasury holdings, because ratings are no longer a determining factor, just U.S. government backing.

EUR/USD fell 0.34%, having come off its lowest since July 7, but threatening to close below the uptrend line from May, at 1.0979, with the Wednesday's 1.1020 high on EBS by the cresting 30-day moving average.

Worries about economic weakness in Germany and China versus hopes for a soft landing in the U.S. have the market pricing in just 13bps of further ECB hikes and a possible 3.75% peak versus a likely Fed peak at 5.5%.

USD/JPY recovered from an initial drop on haven yen gains after the Fitch news and as JGB yields moved higher still despite BoJ buying.

Prices are only modestly lower after the ADP-induced rebound, with Wednesday's trading range just inside of Tuesday's post-BoJ meeting high range. A run at June's 145.07 high might wait for top-tier U.S. data on Thursday and Friday to either refute or reinforce the bullish ADP report.

Sterling's recovery after earlier losses on ADP and a Citi/YouGov poll showing 1-yr UK public inflation expectations falling to 4.3% in June from 5% in July left it with a 0.36% loss ahead of Thursday's BoE. A 25bp hike is favored over a 50bp one Thursday as the BoE deals with far higher inflation than the ECB or the Fed.

Aussie and the yuan fell 1% and 0.2% versus the dollar amid risk-off flows and still limited confidence in Chinese economic stimulus plans.

Aside from the ISM non-mfg report, Thursday also bring Challenger layoffs, jobless claims, ULC and factory orders, as a prelude Friday's jobs report.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.