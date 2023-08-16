BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Fed minutes help dollar rebound, but breakouts awaited

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose slightly on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses with the help of forecast-beating U.S. housing and industrial production, which helped and Treasury yields rebound more than euro zone yields, while Fed meeting minutes also provided late-session support.

The dollar was somewhat limited by UK inflation data, which kept BoE rate hike expectations high versus views on the Fed and ECB and buoyed sterling.

In the wake of Tuesday's well above forecast U.S. retail sales gains and with persistent doubts about China's efforts to stabilize its economy the dollar remained attractive.

Fed meeting minutes were apiece with post-meeting indications the Fed is leaning slightly toward another and likely last rate hike, which allowed Treasury yields, and the dollar, to extend the reversal from early losses to gains.

EUR/USD fell 0.24% as 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads got 4bp more negative, with prices again probing the 61.8% Fibo of the May-July advance at 1.0880, a close below which could put in play late June lows at 1.0835 and the 76.4% at 1.0786.

Sterling came off Wednesday's 1.2767 high but was still up 0.17% on the back of higher gilts-Treasury yields spreads, which were boosted by sticky UK core price growth, an increase in services inflation to 7.4% from June's 7.2% and the a record rise in basic earnings.

The data left the market pricing in another 75bp in BoE hikes to a 6% peak by mid-2024 with only 50bp of cuts from there into the end of next year.

Cable's August lows found buyers near 61.8% of May-July gains and the daily cloud base with the help of rising 2-year gilt-Treasury yields spreads, currently positive at 0.20%.

USD/JPY gained 0.47% on rising Treasury-JGB yield spreads, with prices breaching resistance at 146.10, the final 76.4% Fibo of the 2022-23 tumble. That tumble was kicked off by Japanese FX intervention from Oct. 21's 151.94 high and 32-year peak that unleashed a 144.50 low on EBS that same day.

A close above 146.10 could bring resistance by 148 in play, assuming the MoF doesn't step in again to stop the yen slide.

Risk-off flows emanating from China and Tuesday's rate cuts sent CNY and AUD down 0.1% and 0.48%, respectively, marking 9-month lows for the aussie and bringing the yuan closer to 2022's 7.3746 record high.

Thursday features U.S. jobless claims and Philly Fed ahead of Japan's July inflation data, with core CPI forecast at 3.1% from 3.3% in June.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

