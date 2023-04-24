News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Euro the early winner from pre-central bank positioning

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 24, 2023 — 03:11 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.32% on Monday amid strong euro gains offset by yen weakness as markets prepare for major central bank meetings this week and next that are expected to affirm market suspicions that the ECB will take the rate-hiking baton from the Fed this year while the BoJ remains out of the race.

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY gains came early after BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda made clear that policy would not be tightened at Friday's meeting because the metrics the bank is using to measure the inflation risk are well short of being met.

EUR/USD was lifted by solidifying expectations of further ECB rate hikes of almost a full percentage point before year-end against a backdrop of improving German business sentiment, a very generous German public sector wage agreement, the Bundesbank's upwardly revised Q1 GDP expectations and last week's strong euro zone PMI readings.

ECB comments largely bolstered the rate-hike expectations.

With 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads at their highest since 2021, when EUR/USD was trading near 115, a rise to last February's pre-Ukraine invasion highs by 1.15 is seen plausible.

That assumes the Fed is about to raise rates for the last time next week, though a raft of hard data between now and next Friday may inform that view.

EUR/USD gains persisted throughout the London and New York trading sessions, last up 0.52%, with a EUR/JPY rise of 0.69%.

BoJ-driven yen weakness allowed USD/JPY to retain a tiny 0.15% rise after pulling well off Monday's 134.72 highs on EBS by the 61.8% Fibo of March's slide prices have yet to close above. Strong U.S. data looks key for further retracing March's dive.

Sterling rose 0.3%, trading its highest since April 14's 10-month high at 1.2545, with the BoE further behind the inflation curve than the Fed.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.