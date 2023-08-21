BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Euro losses in focus, just not against the dollar

Sterling remains capped by 55-DMA at 1.2766, bid below the daily cloud

AUD/USD-China rate cut, rising UST yields keep aussie anchored by 2023 low

EUR/USD's July low the focus as brief upward correction fades

Aug 21 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY's 0.8% gain to its highest since September 2008 highlighted the yen's travails while the dollar index fell 0.1% as the markets remained deep in its pre-Jackson Hole vigil.

The dollar index slide was produced by EUR/USD's 0.2% rise and USD/JPY's 0.53% gain in a correction of recent derisking flows that had favored the U.S. currency while slowing the pace of the yen's fall against higher yielding currencies.

However, with ECB rates expected to rise to a 4% peak and the BoJ's -0.1% rate unlikely to be increased any time soon, it's not hard to see why the yen was back in the firing line.

The BoJ's 1% cap on 10-year JGB yields, if someday reached, remains thin gruel versus bund yields at 2.7% and 10-year Treasury yields on Monday trading new post-GFC highs at 4.35%.

After EUR/USD's nearly 4% slide from July's highs to last week's lows, some consolidation ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday and August global PMI readings out on Wednesday made sense.

But August PMIs are seen confirming U.S. economic outperformance versus the euro zone, and particularly Germany, as well as the UK. An unexpected dive in July German PPI may be a prelude to less inflation, but also less cause for the ECB to continue raising rates, especially if falling prices are a side-effect of China's economic woes that pose a challenge to German exporters.

USD/JPY rose 0.5% and nearly reached August's 2023 peak at 146.565 on EBS. No sign of Japanese official resistance to the yen's fall thus far, partly because far less inflation is being imported than during late 2022's intervention episodes.

Sterling rose 0.16% in choppy trading, as the market weighs whether BoE rates seen rising an additional 75bp to a 6% peak will due more harm than good to the pound and UK economy.

AUD rose 0.07% and USD/CNH fell 0.29%, but that due to PBoC actions to put a break on the exodus from the yuan, which limits the monetary response, as witnessed in Monday's smaller than expected rate cut.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.