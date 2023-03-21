BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Euro gains broadly as Fed doubts contrast with bold ECB hike

March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index eased on Tuesday as the U.S. currency -- despite strength against some majors -- under-performed the broadly stronger euro, with markets still hesitating to fully price in a 25bp rate hike for Wednesday's outcome of the Fed's meeting.

Investors' ambivalence over the Fed -- even as battered banks stocks partially recovered and fears of a crisis in the U.S. and Switzerland have eased -- stood in contrast to the ECB's bolder 50bp increase last week.

Receding fears allowed bund and Treasury yields to rebound from their panic drops since the March 9 start of the banking distress, though the S&P 500 bank stocks index remains more than 20% below its February peak and Europe's bank stocks index is down 13% from its peak.

Also reflecting the wellspring of residual bank-sector fear, Invesco's AT1 Capital Bond ETF remains 21% below February's highs as markets reassess the risk of those bonds after the Credit Suisse rescue by UBS bailed in holders of that class of debt.

The euro rose 0.4% against the dollar, 1.2% versus the yen and 1% over sterling. EUR/USD's rise was aided by 2-year bund-Treasury yields gaining 5bp, as 2-year bund yields posted their biggest daily jump since 2008, but were still down 76bp from March's peak.

Little attention was paid to German or U.S. economic data with the focus instead on the ECB and Fed's ability to raise rates and deal with risks in the bank sector, inflation and economic and financial market stability.

USD/JPY rose 0.9% as the bank-crisis-inspired rally in the haven yen was partly unwound with the aid of 2-year Treasury yields rebounding more than 20bp. Prices are by Monday's high and nearby daily cloud top.

Sterling fell 0.6%, no longer helped by tumbling yields boosting stocks. And the UK posted its largest February budget deficit since records began in 1993 due to energy subsidies. Limited further BoE rate hike pricing despite double-digit inflation is an issue.

AUD/USD fell 0.9% on rebounding yields elsewhere and dovish RBA minutes.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

