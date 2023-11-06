BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's payrolls surge stalls as Treasury, Fed risks loom

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed on Monday following Friday's post-U.S. jobs data dive, as modest EUR/USD and sterling gains eroded and were offset by USD/JPY's gains on rebounding Treasury yields.

A fair portion of last week's dive in Treasury yields and the dollar was fueled by speculative Treasury shorts being squeezed. That squeeze came after relief over the Treasury refunding announcement, dwindling Fed hike fear and was topped off by Friday's surprisingly soft jobs and ISM non-manufacturing reports.

Treasury yields and the dollar are less at risk of losses with Treasury spec shorts likely mostly squeezed out before this week's $112bln refunding Tuesday-Thursday and Fed speakers later this week likely to warn markets against pricing in big 2024 rate cuts.

There's little on the U.S. calendar this week and until the Nov. 14 CPI report. CPI is forecast at 0.1% and 0.3% overall and core month-on-month, which could reinforce the current market pricing for a rate cut by June.

EUR/USD's 1.0756 high on Monday was capped by Fibo hurdles and the limited extension of last week's bund-Treasury yield spreads advance. The 100- and 200-day moving averages have converged at 1.0805-6 by the daily cloud top at 1.0799 on Tuesday. But Friday's surge well above the 55-DMA was very bullish.

USD/JPY rose 0.33% as rebounding Treasury yields left relatively immobile JGB yields in the dust. How high Treasury yields can rebound amid this week's supply and Fed comments looks key, but a halving of last week's dive to between ongoing 150 and 151 expiries is possible.

BoJ's path out of yield curve control and NIRP might get some guidance from Tuesday's Japan wages data, and higher long-term JGB yields could make FX-hedged Treasury longs look unattractive, supporting the yen.

Friday's USD/JPY close was bearish and the dive from its 2023 peak by 2022's 32-year high at 151.74/94 warns of a major double-top reversal.

Sterling fell slightly after it gave up early gains capped by the 200-DMA. Higher beta aussie and yuan gained 0.3% and 0.42%.

