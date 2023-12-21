BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD's Nov-Dec highs by 1.10 cap again pre-US PCE

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.4% on Thursday following mostly weaker-than-forecast U.S. data that kept Treasury yields by recent lows.

Unexpected downward revisions of three tenths in U.S. Q3 GDP and core PCE weighed on Treasury yields, in turn hurting the dollar, though the 4.9% annualized GDP increase was still strong.

Still, core PCE rose just 2.0% year-on-year, and excluding housing it was a scant 1.3%. Moreover, GDI saw its first year-on-year contraction in two years.

Initial and continued jobless claims were about flat, but lower than forecast. Philly Fed business conditions at -10.5 from -5.9 and -3.0 forecast followed in New York's depressing footsteps. New orders tumbled to -25.6 from 1.3, while priced paid rose to 25.1 from 14.8.

This makes Friday's November core PCE, income and spending pivotal for Treasuries, risk and the dollar. CPIs hint that a downside miss in core PCE is more likely than an upside one. If so, it would favor dollar bears.

Michigan sentiment is also eyed as a more timely indicator and whether November's dive in 1-year inflation expectations to 3.1% from 4.2% in November was a fluke.

Before the U.S. releases Japan's November core CPI is due, forecast at 2.5% from 2.9% in October, likely reinforcing the BoJ's ultra-easy policy persistence.

EUR/USD rose 0.4%, again unable to break the pattern of lower peaks near 1.1000 since November's high, partly because euro zone, and particularly German, economic data and outlooks remain poor.

USD/JPY fell 0.8% and erased all of this week's gains, but not the whole 140.95-4.95 recovery from the dovish Fed meeting dive and the dovish BoJ meeting.

A close back below the 200-day moving average at 142.72 after Japan CPI and U.S. core PCE could put 140.95 in play again. The 10-DMA and tenkan at 143.60/77 by Thursday's 143.57 highs offer good resistance.

Sterling rose just 0.25% after a decidedly downbeat UK CBI retail sales survey. Daily charts show risk of a bearish divergence top following well below forecast UK CPI. UK retail sales and Q3 GDP are on tap Friday.

