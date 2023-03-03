BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD weathers ISM beat as Fed bets fail to budge

March 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.35% on Friday after solid ISM services data failed to erase an earlier pullback in Treasury yields and lift lofty Fed hike pricing, which might now need above-forecast payrolls and CPI reports on March 10 and 14 to proceed higher.

After a roughly 90bp surge in Fed hike pricing since February's low and rates priced to peak near 5.5% in Q3, some consolidation of long dollar and short Treasury trades was a risk.

EUR/USD was up 0.24, as strong ISM new orders and employment indexes were partly diminished by a drop in the prices paid index to its lowest in two years, though still elevated at 65.6. Two-year bund-UST yields spreads also moved higher.

The question for the Fed and markets is when will rate hikes have a broader dampening effect on the economy and inflation, given the lags between policy changes and economic trends.

More broadly China's reopening is seen supporting global growth and dimming demand for the haven dollar versus higher beta currencies.

Sterling rose 0.5%, aided by its service sector growing at its fastest pace in eight months and reports the UK may maintain the current level of support for household utility bills. Further BoE rate hikes looked slightly more promising after BoE Chief Economist Huw Pills comments on Thursday.

GBP/USD again rebounded off support from the 200-day moving average and well-defined uptrend line support since late November.

USD/JPY fell 0.5%, as Treasury yields dropped before the ISM data and the 200-hour moving average triggered a fleeting rebound from 135.81 to 136.41 on EBS. A test of key resistance by 137.46 may be put off unless the March 10 and 14 CPI and payrolls impress.

