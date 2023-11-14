News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD vaults higher as soft US CPI triggers dollar dump

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 14, 2023 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Slowing US inflation, falling rates knock USD/JPY off its lofty perch

AUD/USD-After CPI expectations for Fed help put September's high in focus

Sterling catapults higher eyes 100-DMA at 1.2515 after US CPI surprise dip

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index cratered on Tuesday after below-forecast U.S. CPI data removed what little fear of a hawkish Fed remained in markets.

The unexpectedly soft core and headline inflation readings led investors to revise forward their expected dates for the beginning of Fed cuts to May-June 2024, from June-July. The market is now factoring in a total of 98bp of Fed easing by the December 2024 meeting versus -73bp before the data.

The belly of the U.S. yield curve bore the brunt of the diminishing rate outlook, with U.S. 2-7-year Treasury yields dropping 20bp and 10-years falling 17bp.

Risk rallied broadly on the lower inflation expectations and rates, sending the S&P 500 up 1.9%, gold up 0.85% to $1,962, while silver vaulted 3.4% higher.

EUR/USD gained 1.6% by the NorAm afternoon as Fed rate expectations moved more inline with lower ECB rate expectations. EUR/USD leapt away from 10-DMA support at 1.0697 and a close above 1.0862, the 50% Fib of 1.1276-1.0448, July-October dip, would add to the growing bullish tenor.

USD/JPY fell 0.75%, the lower Fed rate expectations relieving U.S.-Japan rate-spread pressure, which had lifted, and kept, USD/JPY near its 2022 high just ahead of 152.

The pair remains precariously close to the perceived MoF intervention area and USD bears will need further U.S. inflation-diminishing data and lower rates, or a more hawkish BoJ to move USD/JPY significantly lower.

GBP/USD rose 1.76% to 1.2492, as rate spreads compressed. Sterling's rise above key Fibo resistance at 1.2392 and the 200-DMA favors further gains, with the 100-DMA at 1.2515 coming into sharp focus.

Wednesday’s UK CPI will be keenly watched for hints at what steps the BoE may take in managing the post-pandemic UK recovery. The Reuters consensus forecast foresees a dip in core and headline inflation.

An upside inflation surprise could boost GBP/USD above the 100-DMA, while a limited downside surprise might be shrugged off as the BoE has been forecasting inflation moving lower into year-end.

AUD outpaced CAD -- helped by the RBA's recent hike -- as both commodities currencies rallied. The BoC, like the Fed, is expected to remain on hold, though futures markets show the BoC cutting 70bp by December 2024 versus the Fed’s -97bp over the same timeframe.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.