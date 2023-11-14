BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD vaults higher as soft US CPI triggers dollar dump

Slowing US inflation, falling rates knock USD/JPY off its lofty perch

AUD/USD-After CPI expectations for Fed help put September's high in focus

Sterling catapults higher eyes 100-DMA at 1.2515 after US CPI surprise dip

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index cratered on Tuesday after below-forecast U.S. CPI data removed what little fear of a hawkish Fed remained in markets.

The unexpectedly soft core and headline inflation readings led investors to revise forward their expected dates for the beginning of Fed cuts to May-June 2024, from June-July. The market is now factoring in a total of 98bp of Fed easing by the December 2024 meeting versus -73bp before the data.

The belly of the U.S. yield curve bore the brunt of the diminishing rate outlook, with U.S. 2-7-year Treasury yields dropping 20bp and 10-years falling 17bp.

Risk rallied broadly on the lower inflation expectations and rates, sending the S&P 500 up 1.9%, gold up 0.85% to $1,962, while silver vaulted 3.4% higher.

EUR/USD gained 1.6% by the NorAm afternoon as Fed rate expectations moved more inline with lower ECB rate expectations. EUR/USD leapt away from 10-DMA support at 1.0697 and a close above 1.0862, the 50% Fib of 1.1276-1.0448, July-October dip, would add to the growing bullish tenor.

USD/JPY fell 0.75%, the lower Fed rate expectations relieving U.S.-Japan rate-spread pressure, which had lifted, and kept, USD/JPY near its 2022 high just ahead of 152.

The pair remains precariously close to the perceived MoF intervention area and USD bears will need further U.S. inflation-diminishing data and lower rates, or a more hawkish BoJ to move USD/JPY significantly lower.

GBP/USD rose 1.76% to 1.2492, as rate spreads compressed. Sterling's rise above key Fibo resistance at 1.2392 and the 200-DMA favors further gains, with the 100-DMA at 1.2515 coming into sharp focus.

Wednesday’s UK CPI will be keenly watched for hints at what steps the BoE may take in managing the post-pandemic UK recovery. The Reuters consensus forecast foresees a dip in core and headline inflation.

An upside inflation surprise could boost GBP/USD above the 100-DMA, while a limited downside surprise might be shrugged off as the BoE has been forecasting inflation moving lower into year-end.

AUD outpaced CAD -- helped by the RBA's recent hike -- as both commodities currencies rallied. The BoC, like the Fed, is expected to remain on hold, though futures markets show the BoC cutting 70bp by December 2024 versus the Fed’s -97bp over the same timeframe.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.