BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD, USD/JPY past central bank angst, GBP down on CPI

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sterling was the big loser among the majors on Wednesday after UK CPI retreated much faster than forecast, while the dollar, euro and yen settled more into ranges following swings in the wake of recent central bank meetings.

The 16bp dive in two-year gilts yields spilled over into a 4bp drops in two-year bund and Treasury yields.

The yield drops helped sustain the frothy risk-on flows that have weighed on the dollar since late October, but not enough to extend EUR/USD's attempt to reach and clear November and December highs by 1.1000 or USD/JPY's post-BoJ recovery from last week's Fed-pivot induced collapse.

Markets have by now heard enough Fed and ECB post-meeting comments to begin settling EUR/USD into a sub-1.1000 range ahead of Friday's U.S. core PCE and Michigan sentiment reports.

Wednesday's U.S. consumer confidence report showed a surge from 101 to 110.70, the second-highest reading since January 2022. Existing homes sales rebounded slightly, but other than October's lows they remained below the 2020 pandemic and GFC nadirs.

On the euro zone front, ECB hawks kept up the fight against aggressive rate cut pricing, while tumbling German producer prices were weighed against the expected early 2024 rise in German inflation due to budget tightening. With it all, EUR/USD fell 0.2%, closer to 1.0950 than its late 2023 peaks at 1.1017/09.

Sterling fell 0.5%, though found some support by Monday's 1.2629 intraweek lows, as dimming risk-on flows were more than offset by the 16bp dive in 2-year gilts-Treasury yield spreads.

USD/JPY was flat, settling into a range below major resistance at 145 and close to the 10-DMA and tenkan with the Fed and BoJ events largely on-boarded.

The focus now shifts to Friday's Japan core CPI, forecast at 2.5% from 2.9% in October, which would be the lowest since mid-2022 and a reasonable argument for the BoJ not to end ultra-easy policies.

U.S. core PCE is forecast at 3.3% from 3.5% in October, which would be its lowest since April 2021 and seemingly inline with futures pricing in Fed rates falling to 3.85% by next December.

