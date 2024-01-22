BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD, USD/JPY consolidate as BOJ leads packed week

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Other than profit-taking on stretched short yen trades before Tuesday's BoJ meeting conclusion, the dollar, euro and sterling kicked off the week with calm consolidation ahead of event risks later in the week.

The dollar index was flat, with EUR/USD steady, USD/JPY down 0.1% and sterling up 0.14%.

Treasury yields led a broader bull yield curve steepening and risk-on trend in the major government bond and equity markets, save for China.

A March Fed cut is now priced as just a 42% probability after being fully discounted around the turn of the year. And the 150bp of Fed cuts previously expected in 2024 has been trimmed to 135bp.

The BoJ's two-day policy meeting concludes on Tuesday with no material rate hike expectations priced in, and a full 10bp increase to reach zero not entirely priced in until July. If recent history is any guide even those modest policy normalization expectations may be revised lower, leaving Fed policy as the primary USD/JPY driver.

U.S. Q4 GDP and a forecast rebound in jobless claims on Thursday segue into the Fed's favored PCE on Friday. That follows Thursday's ECB meeting widely seen as a placeholder perhaps with indications regarding the 130bp of rate cuts priced in by the market this year, with the first cut in April now put as a 65% probability.

EUR/USD continued to consolidate last week's breakdown below the uptrend line from November, 38.2% of the October-December advance and the 55-day moving average that then found support from the 200-DMA and the daily cloud top.

USD/JPY followed Treasury yields lower, but held above good support by 147.50 as Treasury yields bottomed. Friday's 148.80 trend high got near the 76.4% Fibo of the November-December plunge at 149.17, but also became overbought amid the hasty unwinding of Fed-BoJ policy convergence trades.

Sterling did a mite better than the euro given the BoE is priced to cut 25bp less than the ECB this year, leaving the ECB rate at 2.6% versus 4.14% from the BoE.

The yuan was reportedly supported by the government amid a 2.7% dive in the Shanghai Composite, that left AUD/USD in the lurch.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

