BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as risk-off, pre-payrolls, holiday sales ebb

April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly reached a risk-off peak on Thursday after jobless claims and layoffs data sparked fleeting flights to safety, but selling quickly resumed ahead of Friday's jobs report and holiday weekend.

Haven dollar longs were shed faster after U.S. stocks went from morning losses to afternoon gains. The main beneficiary of that dollar softening was EUR/USD, which rose 0.2%.

Markets remain convinced that the ECB is more apt to keep raising rates and postpone cuts later this year than the Fed -- and skeptical that the U.S. central bank will manage even one more hike.

Though St. Louis Fed President James Bullard repeated his view that the Fed should stick to hiking, the market sees rates having to retreat to deal with a clearlycooling economy, as various recessionary indicators flash warning signs.

To-date Fed rate hikes have already revealed weaknesses in the banking sector, as banks are unable to compete with relatively lofty money market and short-term Treasury yields depositors are turning toward to help mitigate real income losses due to inflation.

Lower market-driven yields offer some support to the economy, and particularly stocks and other riskier assets, but recession risk will remain high until the Fed-led Treasury yield curve inversion is replaced by curve steepening.

USD/JPY rose 0.24% after a brief post-jobless claims dip was followed by a rise to 131.905 on EBS, the 50% Fibo of the Tuesday-Wednesday drop. Short of a close Friday above 132.24, prices look headed much lower.

Sterling recovered to about flat after the 1.2398 low from Wednesday's 10-month high session held.

Non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 239k versus 311k. The last eleven prints beat forecast.

