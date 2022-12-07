BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as Fed doubts dog dollar

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index weakened on Wednesday, unable to maintain gains beyond its 200-day moving average as Treasury yields fell sharply across the curve, partly aided by a downward revision to Q3 unit labor costs the Fed watches as an inflation input.

The BoC caught some by surprise with a 50bp rate hike , demonstrating that the Fed is not alone in hiking. The knee-jerk USD/CAD drop moderated on the BoC's guidance away from "having" to raise rate further .

EUR/USD gained 0.4% after finding buyers by the 10-day moving average, as 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads rebounded due to the 9bp dive in 2-year Treasury yields.

Relatively steady U.S. stocks reduced demand for the haven dollar, though next week's U.S. CPI, Fed, ECB and BoE meetings -- all seen producing 50bp hikes -- loom as event risks that may deter a EUR/USD breakout above key hurdles by 1.0600 beforehand.

If the Fed meets 50bp rate hike expectations, it would likely push the rate above 2-year Treasury yields for the first time since 2018, in yet another clear signal the Fed tightening cycle will reverse in the medium-term .

Sterling rose 0.64% after attracting buyers by the 10- and 200-DMAs, aided by EUR/GBP weakness as escalation of the war in Ukraine and arrests of Germans said to be plotting a coup added a dab of geopolitical risk for the euro zone.

Germany and Poland agreed to put Patriot missiles in Poland as a precaution, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said the risk of a nuclear war was rising .

USD/JPY fell 0.5% on tumbling Treasury yields and fairly stable stocks.

The yuan and Australian dollar rose 0.34% and 0.7% on Fed pivot and China COVID reopening hopes.

