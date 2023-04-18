BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up as dollar fails to capitalize on hawkish Bullard

April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.34% on Tuesday as the market remains unable to price in more than one more 25bp U.S. interest rate hike even after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated his hawkish outlook.

The ECB and BoE are still seen with more hikes ahead, while recovering Chinese demand could help non-U.S. exporters.

The risk-on theme that hurt the dollar began with China's Q1 GDP growth beating forecast, even if rather weak by historical standards.

Treasury yields and the dollar got some support on rebounding U.S. single-family housing starts and then from Bullard laying out his case for the Fed to raise rates to a 5.5%-5.75% range and hold there.

That hawkish view remained at odds with markets roughly pricing in just one more 25bp hike to 5%, followed by close to two 25bp rate cuts by year-end.

That one-and-done rate hike view was seen as mostly likely by Fed's Bostic which helped cap the early Treasury yield rise and dollar bounce.

EUR/USD rose 0.4%, but remains below Monday's 1.1000 high on EBS and Friday's 1.10755 trend high, with 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads still below last week's highs. German ZEW was disappointing, though the economic situation was less negative.

Sterling rose 0.4% in line with the broader dollar setback, but partly propped by strong UK pay growth feeding the narrative of the BoE being behind the inflation curve, despite the rise in the unemployment rate.

Sterling traders are thus focused on Wednesday's UK inflation data. Overall inflation is forecast at 9.8% versus 10.4% in February, yet vastly above the BoE's 2% target.

USD/JPY fell 0.3% after a new trend high by key resistance, with the BoJ on hold and longer-term Treasury yields driving prices.

There's scant U.S. data until Thursday, followed by Friday's Global PMIs.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

