BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD tumbles as banking turmoil hits Europe

March 15 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied 1.2% on Wednesday as haven buying ramped up amid a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse in the wake of the recent SVB and Signature bank collapses.

Credit Suisse shares fell 24% and there were growing calls for the Swiss National Bank to step in and at least verbally support the bank.

Other large European banks were also under pressure as markets attempt to discern the breadth of exposures.

EUR/USD fell 1.6% to 1.0550 in the U.S. afternoon -- though rising off its session low at 1.0517 -- amid the growing European financial turmoil.

Markets have reduced odds for a 50bp ECB rate hike on Thursday, with IRPR on Eikon now indicating just a 25% chance -- well below last week's 80%.

German 2-year bund yields fell 55bps, adding downward pressure to the euro.

USD/JPY fell 0.89% to 132.97, with dollar buying tempered by the yen’s safe-haven status.

Japan-U.S. rate convergence helped the yen strengthen after recent hawkish global rate expectations weighed heavily on the low-yielding currency. USD/JPY found support, just below its 55-DMA at 132.47, in the 132.20s just below Monday’s low of 132.29.

GBP/USD tested multiple daily moving average supports on the way to a session low at 1.2012, with traders reluctant to test 10-DMA support by 1.2004 and big-figure support at 1.20. The pound fell with gilt yields as markets lowered expectations of the BoE’s rate path.

Despite UK CPI at 10.1%, markets are pricing in a 40% chance of a 25bp hike on March 23. The ongoing financial maelstrom may prod BoE members to halt hikes, considering that two policymakers have already voted done so at the two previous meetings.

Commodity markets came under significant pressure as the uncertain financial landscape tempered growth expectations. WTI dropped 6.15% and copper fell 3.2%. The lower global rate view and traditional safe-haven status lifted gold by 1.2%.

Bitcoin fell 2% and Ether by 4.6% as the risk-off tone of markets has trader book recent gains. BTC outperformed owing to its size and perceived liquidity.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel and Christopher Romano are Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are their own.)

