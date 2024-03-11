BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD trims last week's surge before US CPI

March 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index firmed on Monday, consolidating last week's trouncing as investors awaited a U.S. CPI report on Tuesday that could help reconcile the disparity between markets projecting nearly four U.S. rate cuts this year and the December Fed dot plots signaling three.

Friday's U.S. employment report contained dovish and hawkish elements, much of it associated with corrections from January's unexpectedly hawkish data.

That leaves the CPI release as a potentially key input ahead of the Fed's next dot plot due on March 20.

The dollar index rose 0.18% on Monday after last week's 1.1% slide led by USD/JPY's 2% dive and EUR/USD's 0.9% rise.

EUR/USD fell 0.15%, holding above 1.0900 after last week's modestly overbought rally and stalled below 1.10 before Tuesday's CPI risk.

A June Fed rate cut remains favored in futures, with 90bp of cuts by year-end. Unless February CPI is below the 0.3% and 3.7% month-on-month and year-on-year forecasts, it might be a stretch to think the March dot plots would add another cut.

Monday's New York Fed consumer survey saw increases in 3- and 5-year inflation expectations, though the bulk of the increase came from at best high school educations.

A first ECB rate cut in June is fully priced in, with 96bp of cuts by year-end, that with the euro zone inflation rate in January at 2.8% versus 2022's 10.6% peak and with the region's economic growth lagging well below the U.S.

USD/JPY fell 0.08%, with last week's collapse leaving prices oversold and near key supports, a break of which might need a softer U.S. CPI report and the BoJ to actually hike on March 19 or lay out clear policy normalization plans.

That as fiscal year-end flows favor a yen rebound beforehand and weakness afterward, and as net spec USD/JPY longs get pruned from February's highest since 2017.

Sterling fell 0.46% after last week's 1.6% surge toward 2023's highs.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.