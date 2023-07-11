BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD takes a pre-US CPI breath after June highs breach

USD/JPY-Uptrend unravels before Wednesday's US CPI on Fed doubts, BoJ hopes

July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday, extending its post-payrolls slide further and breaking June's lows in the lead-up to U.S. CPI on Wednesday, with the market still unconvinced the Fed has more than one more hike left as other central banks press ahead with rate increases.

Fed speakers this week reiterated that more hikes are probably needed, but also that they're near the end of the tightening cycle. Wednesday's inflation report will hone Fed expectations, which remain a major dollar driver.

CPI is forecast to have fallen to 3.1% from 4.0%, largely due to a very friendly base effect that will become unfriendly after July. On a monthly basis, CPI is expected to post a 0.3% rise from 0.1% in May, while core is seen at 0.3% from 0.4%, with the year-on-year rate sliding to 5.0% from 5.3%.

Core inflation didn't peak last year until October, reducing the Fed-friendly and dollar bearish base effect until year-end.

EUR/USD flat after its intraday breakout above June's 1.1012 peak on EBS and pre-CPI prepping pullback. April's 2023 peak at 1.1096 is the next major hurdle should the CPI keep bund-Treasury yields spreads on the rebound. At least two more 25bp ECB hikes are priced in before plateauing, while Fed rates are priced to fall 1% between November and next September.

Tumbling German investor morale and euro zone finance ministers agreeing to more restrictive fiscal policy in 2024 won't deter ECB tightening. China's stimulus efforts may reduce the drag from the property sector, but could also favor higher growth and inflation, as Brent hits 10-week highs.

Sterling soared 0.45% following mixed UK jobs data to its highest since April 2022 and nearly to 76.4% of the 2022-23 dive at 1.2941, with another 150bp of BoE hikes priced by March.

USD/JPY added 0.6% to its recent collapse as the BoJ is seen likely to let JGB yields move higher, if not this month then probably before year-end.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

