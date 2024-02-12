News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD steady ahead of next US data, Fed measures

February 12, 2024

AUD/USD-Early drop erased with help from boost in risk assets

Sterling drifts higher ahead of US CPI Tuesday; UK data dump later in week

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index was flat as markets awaited U.S. CPI data on Tuesday before pushing ahead with gains based on expectations that the Fed will do less rate cutting this year than had been expected before hot jobs and ISM data recently.

Treasury yields fell slightly, but so did yields in Europe.

The New York Fed's survey of consumer expectations was the only release of note and showed one- and five-year inflation expectations hadn't changed from 3% and 2.5% the previous month.

ECB board member Piero Cipollone affirmed the doves' argument that the ECB does not need to dampen the euro zone's economy even more to get inflation under control because demand is still weak.

Expectations for Tuesday's CPI aren't particularly hawkish, so it might take slightly more inflationary than forecast results to trigger a substantial extension of the dollar's rise.

UK jobs data is also out on Tuesday, followed by British CPI on Wednesday.

