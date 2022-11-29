BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD steadies before Powell, eyeing mixed risk flows

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged higher on Tuesday, overcoming earlier losses as rising U.S. Treasury yields stanched an overnight sell-off that had been driven by a more optimistic take on China's COVID struggles .

Busy corporate issuance -- including a big Amazon deal -- fueled the rise in Treasury yields, offsetting the downward pull of weaker German CPI , softer U.S. house prices and consumer confidence .

Hopes OPEC+ would avoid another output cut added to the mix, while markets were somewhat hesitant as investors awaited U.S. data and Fed events for guidance, including Chair Jerome Powell's speech at 1330 EST on Wednesday.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% in a tight 1.03245-395 range on EBS, following Monday's abrupt drop from 5-month highs at 1.0497 to 1.0330, with that high nearly retracing 50% of 2022's downtrend.

Month-end book squaring is likely weighing on the most heavily spec-driven trends, such as EUR/USD's rebound from September's 0.9528 nadir, with net spec IMM longs at their highest in 20-months last week.

Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads fell 9bp Tuesday, making Wednesday's ADP, JOLTS, pending home sales and Chicago PMI important primers for the afternoon beige book and Powell, as well as key data on Thursday and Friday, particularly payrolls.

The 2-10-year Treasury curve inversion narrowed to -74bp from last week's multi-decade 77.7bp low. The recessionary inversion signals peak Fed hikes have likely already been priced and dollar strength based on rate hike expectations.

Sterling shed most of its early risk-on driven gains, consolidating its 17.7% recovery from September's mini-budget record low to last week's 1.2153 peak just below the key 200-day moving average.

UK's lowest mortgage approvals since June 2020 and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday defending paying banks interest on their QE-inflated reserves and emergency actions taken in the mini-budget aftermath didn't help.

USD/JPY fell 0.3%, but held above Monday's lows as its reversed pandemic uptrend awaits more data pointing to peak Fed hike pricing and eventually less BOJ easing , perhaps with less China growth worries.

