BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD steadies as dovish data slows dollar rise

Dec 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD eased on Wednesday as 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads fell 4bp to their most negative since October but the losses slowed from their recent pace as bets on ECB and Fed rate cuts next year appeared to have reach a saturation point before U.S. jobs data this week.

The dollar was hobbled by below-forecast ADP and unit labor costs, adding to the disinflationary dive in JOLTS reported on Tuesday.

But with futures already pricing Fed rates cuts starting as soon as March and totaling 1.25% next year and ECB easing by 1.4% in 2024, the market wants to see if Thursday's jobless claims, Friday's employment report and next Tuesday's CPI report are dovish enough to increase Fed rate cut expectations versus the ECB.

EUR/USD's 1.07725 lows by the 100-day moving average and daily kijun, followed an unexpected 3.7% tumble in German industrial orders, adding to increasingly dour German data. ECB's Peter Kazimir echoed hawk Isabel Schnabel's call this week that rate hikes look done, but rapid rate cuts were unlikely.

USD/JPY inched higher, digesting the first phase of a reversal of 2023's uptrend that ended with a severe topside rejection at 2022's 32-year highs.

The downtrend will resume with a close below the uptrend line from March and 38.2% of the July-November rally, both of which were marginally breached this week.

The macro green light for that break toward 144.58 props would be U.S. jobs and inflation data reinforcing hefty Fed rate cut expectations.

Sterling neared 23.6% support at 1.2569 as Gilt-Treasury yield spreads slipped further. Next Thursday's BoE meeting will be watched for its policy vote split as markets favor cuts as soon as May and worth 84bp by year-end, amid risks outlined in the BoE's Financial Stability Report.

WTI dove over 4% and Brent slid to its lowest since June, with markets pricing in greater risk of a slowing global economy hurting demand and outweighing OPEC+ supply cuts.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

