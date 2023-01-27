BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD stall on mixed data as Fed, ECB loom

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index firmed on Friday as profit-taking on shorts and mixed data prevented EUR/USD and GBP/USD from clearing important resistance in a pullback ahead of Fed, ECB and BoE meetings next week.

The dollar shrugged off PCE data showing disinflation persisting, consumer spending falling for a second month and the smallest rise in income in eight months .

Treasury yields and the dollar were still seeing support from the slightly above forecast Q4 GDP and unexpected drop in initial jobless claims on Thursday .

The Fed remains priced to hike rates 25bp next week and by at least 50bp before cutting them from H2 onward.

The ECB is expected to hike by 50bp at its next two meetings, with a total of 143bp priced in by Q3, followed by a slower shift to rate cuts than the Fed.

The BoE is also expected to hike 50bp next week and by a total of roughly 1% before a very gradual flip toward rate cuts. Because the BoE's last rate hike vote wasn't unanimous there is some policy uncertainty.

EUR/USD fell 0.25% and made a three-day low at 1.0838 on EBS, piercing further below the 10-day moving average at 1.0852 that had been limiting pullbacks recently.

Euro zone CPI, ADP, ISM manufacturing and JOLTS are out Feb. 1 ahead of the Fed's policy update. The ECB and BoE announce Feb. 2, followed by Friday's U.S. employment and non-manufacturing ISM reports that could set the FX tone for February.

Sterling fell 0.2%, again shying away from December and January peaks by key Fibo resistance.

USD/JPY fell 0.25% largely on yen gains after Tokyo inflation hit a 42-year high and JGB yields rose back up toward the BoJ's 0.5% yield cap .

