BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD soars as more 2024 Fed cut priced post PPI

Sterling soars to new 2023 high at 1.3115, eyes April 2022 high at 1.3147

AUD/USD-Risky assets favored as expectations for the Fed are changing

USD/CAD dips to new 2023 low 1.3107 amid diverging CA-US rate outlook

July 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.7%, for a 2.4% weekly plunge and below 100 for the first time since April 2022, as disinflationary U.S. PPI followed soft CPI and sent 2-year Treasury yields down 12bp.

Markets now see a July Fed hike as the last rate increase before nearly 200bp of rate cuts next year.

In contrast, markets foresee ECB hiking another 50bp before cutting rates by about 65bp in H2 2024. ECB meeting accounts bolstered the view that two more 25bp hikes are likely, following Wednesday's fairly dovish Fed beige book report.

EUR/USD rose 0.8%, clearing the pivotal 200-week moving average at 1.1184 and 1.1200 to trade at its highest since April 2022. Two-year bund-Treasury yields spreads rose 5bp to -1.406%, though still well below April's -1.124 tight.

Anticipation of Fed easing fostered risk-on flows and further weakening of the haven dollar. AUD/USD surged 1.5% amid higher commodities and hopes China's latest stimulus will measure up. USD/CNH fell 0.25% despite China reporting its biggest exports fall in three years and concerns about hefty local government debts.

USD/CHF fell 1% to its lowest since the January 2015's SNB removal of its 1.20 EUR/CHF floor.

USD/JPY's 4.3% June implosion only extended by 0.34% on Thursday, as the deeply oversold pair ran into support near 138 expiries. A close below the 38.2% Fibo of 2023's advance at 138.25 and 138 would increase the risk of a fall to a convergence of supports in the 137.00-25 range.

Sterling gained 1.1% after above-forecast UK GDP left the BoE to carry on with aggressive rate hikes, now priced at 117bp worth, to tackle core inflation of 7.1% and still at its highest since 1992. That as 2-year gilts yields fell 9bp versus Treasuries's 12bp dive.

Friday features Michigan sentiment, but Tuesday's retail sales are the top watch.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.