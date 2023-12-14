BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD soars as first-moving Fed damages dollar

USD/JPY-Fed-BoJ convergence-led 151.92-140.95 dive destroys late 2023 longs

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 1% on Thursday after the BoE and ECB decided not to follow the Fed's dovish pivot, reinforcing a pandemic pattern of the U.S. central bank leading the way in major policy shifts.

There was a fleeting dollar bounce after U.S. retail sales and jobless claims beat forecast, but that was overwhelmed by the divergence between the Fed's dovishness and the BoE and ECB's insistence it's too soon to discuss easing.

In the BoE's case, the need to keep rates elevated stems from UK core inflation at 5.7% remaining much farther above the central bank's target than the ECB and Fed, with euro zone and U.S. inflation at 4.2% and 4.0%.

For the ECB the issue is that it's current 4% rate is well below the BoE and Fed's at 5.25% and 5.33%.

Futures now have the Fed's first fully priced rate cut in March and 150bp total for 2024.

The ECB is still slightly favored to cut in March, and also with nearly 150bp by year-end, as markets assume base effects will stop boosting year-on-year inflation rates by Q2.

The BoE is favored to cut by May, but only by 106bp for 2024.

EUR/USD rose 1% and is close to November's 1.1017 recent trend high. Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads have tightened nearly 32bp this week to their least negative since July 26, when EUR/USD was trading just above 1.1000.

Sterling rose 1.36% as the BoE's pushback against rate cut pricing was more plausible than the ECB's and risk-on flows from tumbling yields also benefited the risk-sensitive sterling. GBP/USD blew beyond its November highs to its highest since August.

USD/JPY's collapse from November's 151.92 peak by 2023's 32-year highs reached 140.95 after Wednesday's Fed pivot and before the BoE, ECB and U.S. retail sales registered.

In New York afternoon trading it remained down 0.75%, having partly retraced Thursday's 142.92-40.95 slide to digest oversold pressures and with some support at 140.71 from the final 76.4% Fibo of the July-November portion of the broader 2023 uptrend.

But because the BoJ is the only major central bank expected to hike next year, larger retracements of 2023 and 2020-22 advances are likely.

USD/NOK dove 2.8% after a surprise hike by Norges Bank.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

