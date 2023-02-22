BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slips as haven dollar favored amid Fed tightening

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The haven dollar was modestly firmer Wednesday in the absence of major economic news and amid ongoing angst regarding the Fed and other central banks' inflation fighting rate hikes dimming the prospects for riskier assets.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting, which preceded scorching hot jobs and retail sales reports, showed broad agreement on the need to keep raising rates until inflation was clearly in a sustained retreat toward target .

The dollar rose with Treasury yields after the Fed minutes release.

The dollar remains negatively correlated to equities and other riskier assets that have been under pressure since the day after the Fed's Feb. 1, 25bp rate hike. Currently, three more 25bp rate hikes are priced in by July and less than a full 25bp rate cut from there into year-end.

Two-year Treasury yields surged roughly 70bps from Feb. 2's low to Tuesday's 4.738% closing peak. That trend was aided by hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, and others. Bullard reiterated his stance on Wednesday .

Two-year bund yields surged from 2.45% on Feb. 2 to Wednesday's 2.97% peak. And the market is pricing peak Fed and ECB rates at 5.34% and 3.65%, respectively, in H2. That as the ECB tries to partially catch up to the euro zone's higher than U.S. inflation with roughly 130bp of rate hikes.

EUR/USD fell 0.27% and will struggle with deeply negative nominal and real UST-bund yield spreads, top-heavy technicals and a second year of war in Ukraine dampening risk-taking.

USD/JPY fell 0.1% in line with the pullback in 2-year UST-JGB yield spreads from Tuesday's test of 2022's 4.76% peak. Its uptrend from the January's lows remains intact, though it has used up much of the oversold position unwinding ammunition and now faces Japanese CPI, BoJ hearings and U.S. PCE event risks Friday .

Sterling fell 0.4%, retracing Tuesday's handsome gains that followed a much brighter UK PMI report than expected , and progress in Irish protocol talks with the EU.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.