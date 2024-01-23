BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slides, USD/JPY rises after brief BoJ-led dip

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.36% on Tuesday, reversing losses from earlier in the day that were led by a brief yen rise in response to a somewhat more hawkish BoJ meeting, with EUR/USD breaking below key support from last week as Treasury yields rose more than bund yields.

Despite the BoJ sounding more convinced the pieces will fall in place for ending its negative rates policy later this year and the market now well favoring a 10bp June hike to zero, 2-year JGB yields only rose to 0.06%.

How the Japanese and other countries' economies can handle high rates or a slow retreat from previous rate hikes is key.

So far the U.S. seems to be holding up better than most, despite having raised rates more than the other major central banks.

That has futures markets not fully pricing in a Fed rate cut until May and closer to five 25bp cuts by year-end compared to at least six seen early this year.

The ECB is now favored to begin 125bp of 2024 cuts at April's meeting.

Traders will eye Thursday's ECB meeting for any change in policy bias, while watching U.S. Q4 GDP and Friday's core PCE for Fed and dollar pricing guidance.

EUR/USD fell 0.45%, doing some technical damage by breaking the daily cloud top and 200-day moving average supports that had sufficed since last Wednesday's stellar U.S. retail sales report.

USD/JPY's initial dive to 146.99 lows in response to the BoJ found good buyers by the 10-DMA and 147, with prices up 0.3% on the day in afternoon trading and nearing Friday's 148.80 high this year.

There's 76.4% Fibo resistance at 149.17, but the bigger issue is whether buyers are willing to test the MoF's desire to keep the yen from falling below the 2022/23 lows at 151.94/92. If U.S. data continue to favor fewer Fed rate cuts that will could be tested.

Sterling fell 0.35%, despite rising Gilts-Treasury yield spreads, but prices remain above January and late-December range lows near 1.2600. The Feb. 1 BoE will be eyed for whether the first cut is more likely in May or June.

USD/CNH rose 0.3% on reports China was weighing a stock market rescue package. That helped keep AUD/USD losses limited.

USD/MXN rose 1%, with some concern that a second Donald Trump presidency would again weigh on the peso.

Wednesday's main data feature will be flash January PMIs readings.

