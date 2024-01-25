BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slides as US data outshines euro zone reports

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.3% amid fresh evidence the U.S. economy is performing much better than Europe's, with U.S. Q4 GDP growth at 3.3% versus 2.0% forecast, while Ifo data hinted Germany's recession is lingering and tumbling UK retail sales were confirmed by the fastest fall in the CBI survey in three years.

Treasury yields briefly rose on the GDP beat, then fell on the softer PCE reading and unexpected increase in jobless claims, but those swings had more of an initial impact on USD/JPY given the firmer JGB yields since this week's BoJ meeting offered the yen support.

EUR/USD fell 0.43% despite, or perhaps partly due to, the ECB kicking the rate cut can down the road again, largely as expected.

But the ECB giving no clear guidance on when the downtrend in euro zone inflation will be deemed sufficient to begin unwinding its massive rate hiking cycle from -0.5% to 4.0%, in an effort to keep markets from front-running rate cuts and easing financial conditions, could end badly if the economy weakens further.

The lag between belated rate cuts and their impact on the economy may be daunting with so little fiscal stimulus space left.

With the ECB, Fed and BoE now highly data dependent in their quests to dismantle extreme rate hikes needed due to the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and more restrictive trade policies, the focus on Friday will be the Fed's favored core PCE update, with a look at whether income is keeping up with brisk spending and what's left of the pandemic savings glut.

USD/JPY rose 0.14% after earlier dipping with Treasury-JGB yields spreads in the secondary response to the U.S. data. The pair has looked top-heavy since hitting a 148.80 recovery high last Friday.

Price action remains choppy following the BoJ meeting on Tuesday, but a potential BoJ hike to get its rate to zero remains most likely in April, while the Fed is priced as a coin toss for a March cut.

Tokyo CPI less fresh food on Friday is forecast slipping to 1.9% from 2.1%, which would be the lowest since May 2022. U.S. core PCE is forecast falling to 3.0% from 3.2%, which would be the lowest H1 2021.

Sterling fell 0.3%, but remains mired in the middle of its range since mid-December. A BoE rate cut isn't fully priced in until June.

Oil prices rose on a big U.S. inventory drawdown and lingering geopolitical angst, but European nat gas continued to trend lower throughout the northern hemisphere heating season and since the spikes up on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

