BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD slammed by ECB doubts, decent US data, month-end

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.45%, using its 200-day moving average, better U.S. data and one ECB hawk taking notice of the region's economic headwinds, amid the euro zone's arduously slow disinflation, for support.

U.S. consumer spending surged 0.8% in July and June was revised higher, while jobless claims remained in their recent range and the August Chicago PMI rebounded to 48.7 versus 44.1 expected and July's 42.8.

EUR/USD tumbled 0.7% after Wednesday and Thursday's recovery highs were rejected by the 30-DMA and other resistance. The fall looked a little extreme compared to the 7bp drop in 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads. But with major event risk from Friday's U.S. employment report the downtrend from July's highs resumed.

Sterling fell 0.4% after it, too, ran into sellers by its 30-DMA and cloud base and a pullback in gilts-Treasury yield spreads.

Despite UK inflation still at a frothy 6.8%, the market is only pricing in a BoE rate peak at 5.75%. The expectation is inflation will eventually fall below the BoE rate to produce positive real rates, making policy more restrictive.

That is if tumbling sub-50 UK PMI readings aren't presaging a recession that could make the two added BoE rate hikes less likely.

USD/JPY fell 0.57%, putting EUR/JPY down a whopping 1.26%, as relatively static JGB yields contrasted with the 7.8bp drop in bund yields, while month-end profit-taking on hefty spec yen shorts set in.

USD/JPY's fleeting new 2023 highs this week and bearish divergence from daily and weekly RSIs, as well as trend-ready volatility and Bolli spread levels heighten the event risk from Friday's jobs report.

USD/CNH fell 0.35% as the PBoC announced attempts to boost demand for the beleaguered housing sector and China's manufacturing PMI was less negative than expected.

Aussie rose 0.07% after Q2 business investment hit its highest in 7-1/2 years. USD/MXN surged 1.5% after the Bank of Mexico announced it would wind down its currency hedging program.

The main event on Friday is the U.S. employment report. Non-farm payrolls are forecast at 170k down from July's 187k, average hourly earnings up 0.3% from July and the jobless rate remaining near 50-year lows at 3.5%.

August ISM manufacturing is forecast at 47.0 versus July's 46.4. More important will be ISM services due out on Sept. 6.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

