BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD shakes off ADP scorcher as payrolls loom

July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index weakened on Thursday, surrendering earlier gains to its highest since June 13 that came when blistering ADP data and a solid ISM services beat sent 2-year Treasury yields to 16-year highs, pulling back as traders awaited Friday's non-farm payrolls for confirmation.

Though counterintuitively, the dollar's retreat from its post data release peak could partly be tied to concerns sharply higher yields may increase medium-term recession risk.

And the dollar lost yield support after the rise in 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields to or slightly through March's pre-banking crisis peaks prompted some buying and a sharp pullback in 2-year yields.

EUR/USD rose 0.27% after its 1.0834-901 range on EBS swung between support from the kijun and 30-day moving average at 1.0837/32 and tenkan resistance at 1.0905. Two-year bund-Treasury yields spreads were 1bp higher, as bund yields also surged.

USD/JPY fell 0.33% despite surging Treasury-JGB yields spreads, unable even to reach Wednesday's 144.73 high, never mind June's 145.07 peak on EBS. Broad risk-off flows tended to boost the haven yen, as did a Nikkei interview with Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida that raised expectations for another increase the BoJ's 50bp cap on 10-year JGB yields.

Stock markets and risk-on trades slumped across the board, with some spec USD/JPY longs likely caught in the undertow.

Sterling gained 0.3%, but was well off its 1.2780 highs made prior to the hot U.S. data releases.

The BoE is the major central with the most additional rate hikes being priced in, currently 155bp worth to produce a 6.5% peak. That versus the roughly 38bp of further Fed hikes and a near 5.5% peak and two to three more 25bp hikes expected from the ECB, but with a peak of only 4%.

Beyond payrolls Friday and fraught U.S.-China talks in Beijing the focus is on Wednesday's U.S. CPI.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.