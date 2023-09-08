BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD set for eighth straight weekly loss

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index was little changed on Friday, recovering from an earlier profit-taking pullback within its 8-week winning streak, it's best since 2014, leaving it near this year's highs ahead of important U.S. data and the ECB meeting next week.

EUR/USD was flat after pulling back from earlier highs, with price action moving inversely to Treasury yields, which fell and then rebounded. It remains fairly close to Thursday's 1.0686 trend lows. Traders are still looking for bounces to sell, with today's offering a chance to do so near Wednesday's high.

The economic outlook for the euro zone, and Germany in particular, remains dreary, and undermined by China's outlook.

USD/CNH neared it's last historical hurdle from 2022's peak, amid concerns about China's ability or desire to restore economic confidence.

For the euro, the question ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting is whether policymakers delay another rate hike due to worries about economic weakness or press ahead to quash euro zone core inflation, which is still running at more than three times the 2% target.

For the dollar, next week brings CPI, retail sales and PPI on Wednesday and Thursday amid almost no pricing in of a Fed hike on Sep. 20, and a final increase in November remaining a coin-toss.

USD/JPY rose 0.34% as the fleeting pullback in Asian trading to 146.60, a 50% retracement of September's rise, was bought with both hands. The dive likely a knee-jerk reaction to the latest MoF warning about its ability to use all options to defend the yen against what it deems excessive weakness. That amid mostly weaker than forecast Japanese data.

Regardless of MoF risk, USD/JPY remains poised to trade higher if next week's U.S. data keep a November Fed hike in play.

Sterling fell 0.16% after its intraday short profit-taking bounce to 1.2514 was faded. BoE rate hike expectations have been pared back recently, with Governor Andrew Bailey noting policy is becoming more data dependent.

USD/CAD fell 0.29% following Canadian jobs data that beat forecast.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

