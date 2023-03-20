BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises toward March highs in risk rebound

March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Monday amid a respite from recent banking sector turmoil and despite a rebound in incredibly oversold Treasury yields ahead of Wednesday's Fed policy announcements.

Earlier in the day, the haven yen and, to lesser extent, the dollar had gained on concerns about the ramifications of UBS's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, namely the bank's AT1 bonds being spent, even though shareholders were partly spared.

But worries about broader selling of AT1 bonds and the higher cost to banks were allayed somewhat by euro zone and UK regulators reaffirming AT1 would only be used after equities.

EUR/USD rose 0.5% aided by comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde, who said the bank would remain focused on reducing inflation and had separate tools for dealing with financial market turbulence after the bank delivered a 50bp rate hike last Thursday.

With the Fed now seen nearly a toss-up to hike just 25bp on Wednesday, followed by 90bp of rate cuts after May to December, EUR/USD is closing in on March's 1.0760 highs on EBS.

USD/JPY's early risk-off low at 130.55 on EBS found support from the daily cloud base and 30-day Bolli and then from a 36bp rebound in 2-year Treasury yields.

That rebound followed the 144bp plunge in yields from the March 8 peak to Monday's low. Last by 3.99%, the yield remains well below the current 4.75% Fed rate, implying sizeable cut rates amid a likely recession later this year.

Sterling rose 0.7%, benefiting from the recovery in risk and the prospect of the Fed rate falling below the BoE's by year-end and prices having another run at the December-January peaks at 1.2446/47.

EUR/CHF gained 0.54% due to ebbing haven demand for the franc.

