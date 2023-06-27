BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises toward June high on ECB hawks, despite US data

EUR/USD's ECB-led rally capped by strong US data, key hurdles

Dollar eyes pivotal 144.50/5.00 hurdles vs yen after U.S. data beats

Sticky Canada core inflation keeps BoC on track for a July hike

June 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.24% led by EUR/USD gains of 0.5% as ECB policymakers made the case for raising rates at the next two meetings, with cuts next year less likely due to persistent inflationary pressures.

Keeping the dollar's fall versus the euro from running right back to June's 1.1012 high on EBS were today's stronger than forecast U.S. durable goods, home prices, consumer confidence and new home sales.

The data shifted early losses in two-year Treasury yields to a 9bp rise.

The problem for the dollar is that the Fed is still expected to cut rates far faster than the ECB. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will appear at the ECB's central bankers conclave in Sintra on Wednesday.

The June rate hike pause has made pricing in more than one more Fed hike difficult unless top-tier U.S. data, such as Friday's PCE and June ISMs next week, favor it.

Sterling rose 0.3%, aided by better risk acceptance and two-year gilts yields soaring 0.13% amid the BoE's attempt to catch up with still frothy inflation.

USD/JPY's 0.35% gain was tied to the rise in Treasury yields and ongoing carry trade demand since the BoJ again left ultra-easy policies in place this month.

There is potential risk for longs if Japanese officials' warnings about the yen's weakness turn into FX intervention, with prices now near where the MoF intervened last year.

More stimulus talk from Chinese Premier Li Qiang and PBoC tinkering left USD/CNH with a 0.25% loss. AUD/USD rose 0.2%, but is well off its highs and mostly just consolidating last week's slide.

USD/CAD gained 0.17% with an assist from slightly lower than forecast Canadian CPI.

U.S. stocks rebounded sharply from modest early losses, boosted by the economic data.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.